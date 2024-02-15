MÖTLEY CRÜE - Super7 Announces Shout At The Devil ReAction Figures

Super7 has announced the release of Mötley Crüe Shout At The Devil ReAction figures.

Mötley Crüe stormed onto the Sunset Strip as a red-hot force that seamlessly crossed over into multi-platinum, mainstream success and excess! Super7’s latest rock n’ roll release pays tribute to the band’s early years with ReAction Figures of Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, and Mick Mars. These articulated, 3.75” scale figures feature the infamous makeup, the big hair, and the stage image that defined Mötley Crüe in the 1980s – don’t miss out on the opportunity to add these Mötley Crüe ReAction Figures to your collection!

Advertising himself as "a loud, rude and aggressive guitar player,” Mick Mars caught the attention of his soon-to-be bandmates, kicking off Mötley Crüe’s meteoric rise! This articulated, 3.75” scale Mötley Crüe ReAction Figure of Mick Mars is inspired by the band’s infamous early makeup look and includes a guitar accessory.

Nikki Sixx’s iconic song writing and bass guitar rhythms provide the thundering backbone of the legendary band’s music! This articulated, 3.75” scale Mötley Crüe ReAction Figure of Nikki Sixx is inspired by the band’s infamous early makeup look and includes a bass guitar accessory.

Tommy Lee’s frenetic drumming and on-stage antics propelled the band’s signature high-energy sound and kept the crowd wanting more! This articulated, 3.75” scale Mötley Crüe ReAction Figure of Tommy Lee is inspired by the band’s infamous early makeup look and includes a pair of drumstick accessories.

Vince Neil trailblazed the sunset strip with his unique sound, perfect for a band like Mötley Crüe! This articulated, 3.75” scale Mötley Crüe ReAction Figure of Vince Neil is inspired by the band’s infamous early makeup look and includes a microphone accessory.

