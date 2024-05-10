MÖTLEY CRÜE Talk Upcoming Single "Canceled" - "It's Got A Real Kind Of AEROSMITH Swagger To It"; Audio

Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, John 5 and Vince Neil recently spoke with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation. During their conversation, the band talk about plans for a new album, working together for the past five years and “Dogs Of War” and some other unreleased singles.

SiriusXM's Trunk Nation, hosted by Eddie Trunk, airs daily at 3 PM, ET on SiriusXM’s Faction Talk. Audio clips and transcriptions below, courtesy of SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation.

Mötley Crüe talk plans for new album:

Tommy Lee: "I think we just were like, you know, John being in the band and all the new energy that he's brought, we were like just inspired to make something, let's make some new music. Like, you know, I don't think that we ever think that far ahead, you know, we're like, 'Let's just make some new shit.'"

Nikki Sixx: "It's true. We didn't think that far ahead and being, you know, in a band and especially a band that's been around as long as we've been, I feel personally, totally free as an artist to call Tommy or John or Vince at any point and say, 'I had this weird idea,' and it's always the same answer. Let's get together. Or if anybody has an idea, it's about get together. But what we don't do is go, here's the next 24 month plan to roll out the record. And I think that it would negate where we're at spiritually. Where we're at spiritually is living in the moment. So if Tommy came up with some crazy thing with John tomorrow, we'd probably, yeah. I mean, you know, you think about stuff like that, you know, what else do I have to say or do? But we don't have to say we're gonna do a record, but we may."

John 5: "But you know what, I have to intervene here 'cause Nikki. No, no, no. This guy called me. And goes and goes, 'I got the best idea.' And he read these lyrics, put some music to it, and I swear, Eddie, it's the hookiest. You cannot get it out of your head. You can't get it outta your head."

Eddie Trunk: "It’s a different song?"

John 5: "It's a different song."

Tommy Lee: "Yeah. Oh, it's coming."

John 5: "And it is brilliant."

Eddie Trunk: "Did you record it or no?"

John 5: "It's halfway. You are going to shit. You're going to shit. And everybody's going shit."

Mötley Crüe on past five years together as a band:

Nikki Sixx: "They feel that we're all on the same page and we're all willing to let it be what it's gonna be without knowing what that's gonna be. Just trusting each other and loving on each other. And someone's got an idea, let's run with it. And you know what, if it stinks, then it stinks. Next. And so there's no fear. I mean, Mötley Crüe's never been a fearful band, but I'm just saying, you know, we understand a lot of stuff, but we're in a just a time where, like, coming back where like me and Tommy talk a lot about this. Just being in the moment. And just try not to like, worry too much about the future because that just gets you all tangled up. Whether you're writing music or having relationships or just live in the moment. And I know there's some people out there like, you know, gagging right now, but you know, you'll get there too in life. You know, we've been around a long time and just, you waste a lot of time. We don't really wanna waste time."

Eddie Trunk: "Vince, for you, how's this whole second phase been with the band?"

Nikki Sixx: "He's like, 'It's been fun and Nikki’s stupid.'"

Vince Neil: "Yeah. It's been fun. And Nikki’s stupid."

Nikki Sixx: "Just keep that one, you know?"

Tommy Lee: "And dude, you know what I think is really important, and I say this to everybody, I really believe this. You're only as good as your last effort and we hadn't done anything in six years. You know, what is that? You guys are a band. You haven't done shit."

Mötley Crüe on "Dogs Of War" and other unreleased singles:

Nikki Sixx: "We were in, was it South America or Europe? Everyone was at the pool. And I read this article on cancel culture. And part of my process is reactionary to things I read or feel. And I was writing some, and I showed Tommy and it was very 'Shout at the Devil'. Tommy's like, 'We gotta put something together with that.' And we started goofing around backstage, that song's called 'Canceled'. And we went into the studio to demo it. And Tommy was like, 'I love this'. We really like Refused and obviously Rage. Tommy had this kind of idea and kept pushing John and John came up with the riff. And we went home, we were there to do 'Canceled'. But we ended up with this, this new idea.

"And then I went home and was watching The Handmaid's Tale. And there was a line in the movie, it's a Latin phrase called “Don't Let the Bastards Get You Down.” And I kinda had one of those streams of conscious moments. I came in, Tommy and John were there, Vince was back in Nashville at the time. And I read it to them and they were like, 'That's it.' And we put it together really quick, sent it to Vince. He put his vocals down and then we sent it to Bob Rock. And he was like, 'I have to do these songs. I have to do these songs.' And we've been focusing on 'Dogs of War', I sometimes forget about 'Canceled',' but it's got a real kind of Aerosmith swagger to it, doesn't it?"

Eddie Trunk: "So there's another song called 'Canceled'? Or 'Dogs of War' became 'Canceled'?”

Nikki Sixx: "No, no. We wrote a song called 'Canceled' and 'Dogs of War'. And we recorded the Beastie Boys cover of 'Fight for your Right'.”

Eddie Trunk: "So there's three new songs?"

Nikki Sixx: "Yeah. Yes."

Eddie Trunk: "One out, two more coming."

Nikki Sixx: "Yeah."

Mötley Crüe's "Dogs Of War" is out now. The official video for the song, created by director/producer/animator Nick DenBoer, can be viewed below. Also available is behind the scenes footage and an official lyric video.

Mötley Crüe have announced a new live date, at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on September 26.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, May 10. Artist pre-sale on now. Use password MC2024. Learn more here.

On Monday (May 6) in New York City, Mötley Crüe took to the stage for an imitate, secret show at the Bowery Ballroom. They were billed under the name "1981" with a single post to the band's social media channels for fans to find out about the show.

Says Mötley Crüe: "600 Crüeheads got to spend an epic night with us. It’s always fun for us to get back to our roots and play these clubs and you never were we might pop up again. Mötley always makes sure to hold back a few tickets for fans and we surprised fans yesterday with messages in their inbox's a few hours before the show! S.I.N Club / Crueseum members were given pre-sale access a day before Friday’s on sale. Join up now if you haven’t already, its free!"

Watch the band's recap video below: