MÖTLEY CRÜE - "Thank You For Hosting Us, Japan"; Recap Video Streaming
November 9, 2023, 11 minutes ago
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard's The World Tour landed in Yokohama, Japan on November 4. The Crüe have released the recap video below, stating: "Thank you for hosting us Japan. we had an incredible time, we love coming and seeing you all. Until next time. ありがとう、またね."⚡️🙌😎‼️💥
It’s been years in the making and it’s almost here. Mötley Crüe is set to open the virtual doors of the world’s most notorious museum: the Crüeseum!
Says the band: "Sign up and be among the first to view all the exclusive memorabilia from our personal collections that we collected/maimed/destroyed over the last 40+ years all in the name of rock n roll. Pssst! Don’t tell anyone, but the infamous Mötley Crüe S.I.N. Club is coming back! Claim your free membership and gain exclusive early access to the Crüeseum along with more VIP members-only rewards!"
Sign up here.