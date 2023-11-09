MÖTLEY CRÜE - "Thank You For Hosting Us, Japan"; Recap Video Streaming

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard's The World Tour landed in Yokohama, Japan on November 4. The Crüe have released the recap video below, stating: "Thank you for hosting us Japan. we had an incredible time, we love coming and seeing you all. Until next time. ありがとう、またね."⚡️🙌😎‼️💥

It’s been years in the making and it’s almost here. Mötley Crüe is set to open the virtual doors of the world’s most notorious museum: the Crüeseum!

Says the band: "Sign up and be among the first to view all the exclusive memorabilia from our personal collections that we collected/maimed/destroyed over the last 40+ years all in the name of rock n roll. Pssst! Don’t tell anyone, but the infamous Mötley Crüe S.I.N. Club is coming back! Claim your free membership and gain exclusive early access to the Crüeseum along with more VIP members-only rewards!"

Sign up here.