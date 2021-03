Mötley Crüe's song "Time For Change" is featured in the new Delta commercial, which can be seen below.

"Experience the unexpected power of change with the latest kitchen and bath innovations from Delta Faucet. See what change can do, see what Delta can do."

"Time For Change" is from Mötley Crüe's fifth studio album, Dr. Feelgood, released in 1989 via Elektra Records.

(Photo - Paul Brown)