MÖTLEY CRÜE To Headline 2023 NFL Draft Concert Series

Mötley Crüe will headline the 2023 NFL Draft Concert Series, on April 28 at the Draft Theater in Kansas City, Missouri. The performance will be will be streamed in full on NFL.com and live on the NFL's Facebook and YouTube channels.



Less than a week after bassist Nikki Sixx revealed that Mötley Crüe were writing new music, it appears the band have hit the studio with their longtime producer, Bob Rock.

Making his announcement last week, Sixx stated: "We are writing. The creative process of songwriting has always been the heartbeat of our band. We’re gonna go in the big studio next week and record a few off the floor and see where it goes. We don’t have a definitive plan at this point. Just letting the songs guide us."

The band's new guitarist, John 5, took to Instagram late last night (April 17) to share a few photos. He included the caption: "Let’s do this @motleycrue #bobrock"

Drummer Tommy Lee also shared some photos via Facebook last night, stating: "Hit that mother fucking record button Mr. Rock!!! Go!"

Mötley Crüe has received more than its usual share of headlines this month due to the lawsuit filed by former guitarist and co-founder Mick Mars, claiming they kicked him out and ripped him off, financially.

Stay tuned for further updates from the band as they continue recording new music.





(Photo - Ross Halfin)