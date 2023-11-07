MÖTLEY CRÜE To Headline Ottawa Bluesfest 2024

Mötley Crüe have been announced as one of the headliners for the 2024 edition of Ottawa Bluesfest, scheduled for July 4 - 14 at at LeBreton Flats Park in Ottawa, ON (Canada). They'll perform on July 13.

Pre-sale starts Wednesday, November 8 at 10 AM for July 13 General Admission, and July 13 for VIP Club tickets. Further details can be found here.



It’s been years in the making and it’s almost here. Mötley Crüe is set to open the virtual doors of the world’s most notorious museum: the Crüeseum!

Says the band: "Sign up and be among the first to view all the exclusive memorabilia from our personal collections that we collected/maimed/destroyed over the last 40+ years all in the name of rock n roll. Pssst! Don’t tell anyone, but the infamous Mötley Crüe S.I.N. Club is coming back! Claim your free membership and gain exclusive early access to the Crüeseum along with more VIP members-only rewards!"

Sign up here.