MÖTLEY CRÜE To Kickoff North Dakota State Fair 2024

Mötley Crüe have announced they will kick off the 2024 North Dakota State Fair on Friday, July 19. Tickets are on sale in March. It is the band's first show announcement for 2024.

Mötley Crüe are up to something. The band have updated their social media pages with a teaser, simply stating, "Soon… 1/17/2024."

Let the guessing games begin. All will be revealed on Wednesday, January 17.

Speaking with the Illinois Entertainer, Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5 recently revealed that the band is deep into recording music for a new album.

John 5: "We have recorded some songs with Bob Rock (producer). Just the other day, Nikki (Sixx / bass) called me and he was playing guitar over the phone, and he'll play a riff, and he'll sing this melody, and it sounded like it could be something off of Too Fast For Love. It's just natural for him to write these songs that I have loved and lots of other people have loved. I think we're always going to make new music, because, man, this guy is pumping out amazing lyrics and great music. When we all get together, it's pretty magical."

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee spoke with The Desert Sun about new music in the works.

“Wait until you hear it, it’s insane. It’s not a full album, but that might be down the road a bit. We’re always writing and doing stuff, so that’s always a possibility down the road. But we just went to the studio not too long ago and recorded three insane tracks and one of them is called ‘Dogs Of War.’ We’re just finishing up the video for it. For those jonesing for some new Crüe, people are going to bug out. John 5 is playing on it, the guitar work is incredible and it sounds sick.”

