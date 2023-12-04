MÖTLEY CRÜE To Play The Calgary Stampede In 2024

Mötley Crüe has announced that they will be playing The Calgary Stampede next year!

Catch Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, and John 5 live at Scotiabank Saddledome in Alberta, Canada on July 11th. Pre-sale tickets are available now at this location. The pre-sale password is MC2024. Regular tickets go on sale Friday, December 8th at 10 AM MST.

As previously reported, get ready to kick off the New Year in true style at Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs with Mötley Crüe, the world's most iconic and celebrated rock legends who have defined the genre for decades.

The multi-platinum band is set to headline “Crüe Year’s Eve,” an unforgettable one-night-only New Year's Eve concert of rock and revelry at Acrisure Arena to ring in 2024. Doors will open at 8:30 PM and the show will start at 10 PM with Mötley Crüe on stage through midnight to kick off the New Year with fans.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8th, at 10 AM, local at ticketmaster.com, the official ticketing provider of Acrisure Arena. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early, as this exclusive New Year's Eve concert is expected to sell out quickly.

Known for their high-energy performances and chart-topping hits including anthems like “Kickstart My Heart”, “Dr. Feelgood”, and “Girls, Girls, Girls”, Crüe Years Eve at Acrisure Arena marks a rare and exclusive opportunity for fans to witness Mötley Crüe live in action as they bid farewell to the old year and welcome in the new. The intimate atmosphere of Acrisure Arena, which celebrates its first anniversary this month, will provide the perfect setting for this momentous occasion.

John Page, senior vice president of Acrisure Arena, expressed excitement about hosting the iconic band on New Year’s Eve, stating, “We wanted to make 'Crüe Year’s Eve' at Acrisure Arena a unique celebration for fans. It's not just a concert; it's a special event to close out the year with the Mötley Crüe experience. The energy and showmanship they bring are unparalleled, and there’s no better way to ring in the New Year than with this legendary band. Acrisure Arena is honored to be the exclusive host for Mötley Crüe’s only scheduled performance and final show of 2023.”

In addition to the electrifying performance by Mötley Crüe, concertgoers can expect an immersive experience with special effects, pyrotechnics, and all the theatrical elements that have made Mötley Crüe concerts legendary.

Mötley Crüe's complete tour schedule is as follows:

December

31 - Acrisure Arena - Palm Desert, CA

May

9 - Welcome To Rockville 2024 - Daytona Beach, FL

June

21 - Summerfest 2024 - Milwaukee, WI

July

11 - Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary, AB

13 - Ottawa Bluesfest - Ottawa, ON