MÖTLEY CRÜE To Release Cancelled EP In October; Cover Of BEASTIE BOYS Classic "Fight For Your Right" Streaming

Mötley Crüe returns with Cancelled, the brand new EP featuring the Top 5 radio hit, "Dogs Of War" and new single, a cover of the Beastie Boys classic, "Fight For Your Right", as well as the title track. For their first release with Big Machine Label Group, the Crüe are back to remind fans why they remain “The World's Most Notorious Rock Band," 40+ years into their career.

Available on October 4, you can pre-save/pre-order the Cancelled EP here.

Mötley Crüe's official store has a cool collectible on offer, a 12” picture disc Zoetrope format featuring the same three tracks on both sides. Only 765 are available, once they're gone, they're gone! Pre-order this edition here

Cancelled EP tracklisting:

"Cancelled"

"Dogs Of War"

"Fight For Your Right"

"Fight For Your Right":

"Dogs Of War" video: