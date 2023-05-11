MÖTLEY CRÜE Vocalist VINCE NEIL - "JOHN 5 Was Ready To Play The Set Before We Even Hired Him"

Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil is joining AXS TV's all-new series, Banded: The Musician Competition, where 25 artists audition for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win a record deal. Get the inside scoop from Vince himself as he talks about what makes Banded unique on Now Listen, hosted by Katie Daryl.

Vince also discusses the transition between original Crüe guitarist Mick Mars, and the newly appointed John 5 (Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson) who joined Mötley earlier this year.

Set your DVR for the Banded series premiere starting Saturday, May 13 at 9/8c here.