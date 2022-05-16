MÖTLEY CRÜE Vocalist VINCE NEIL Stars In New Commercial For Dollar Loan Center

Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil can be seen driving a Zamboni in a new commercial for short-term loan provider, Dollar Loan Center.

Dollar Loan Center (DLC) was founded in 1998 by Charles “Chuck” Brennan who is still the majority owner of the company as well as being the Founder/CEO. With his strong background in the financial services industry, Chuck recognized that there was a better way to make short-term loans than the typical payday loan (flat-fee for holding a post-dated check for a fixed period).The business model was simple, offer customers a signature loan (no check or other collateral, simple interest – the interest accrues daily and does not compound). Compared to charging a flat-fee up front, this is a better product for the customer, and one that had previously been unavailable to anyone who is in need of a short-term loan.

Dollar Loan Center's first branch was in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dollar Loan Center’s controlled expansion from 1999 through 2008 yielded a stronghold of locations in Las Vegas, the Reno/Carson City area, Salt Lake City, Utah and in the state of South Dakota. The growth strategy included both organic growth along with several acquisitions of mom and pop locations. In 2012 Dollar Loan Center expanded into California and now runs 56 locations throughout Nevada and Utah.

The Dollar Loan Center, seen in the commercial above, is a multi-purpose indoor arena in Henderson, Nevada. Built on the site of the former Henderson Pavilion, it is the home of the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League and the Vegas Knight Hawks of the Indoor Football League. The City of Henderson is the building owner with the National Hockey League's Vegas Golden Knights as its operator. The Dollar Loan Center seats 5,567 for hockey and football.