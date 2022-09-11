MÖTLEY CRÜE Vocalist VINCE NEIL - “We’re Far From Being Over”

September 9th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada marked the final show of The Stadium Tour - a massive 36-city trek across North America featuring co-headliners Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, joined by special guests Poison and Joan Jett And The Blackhearts, as well as openers Classless Act.

The day prior, Mötley Crüe vocalist Vince Neil spoke with John Katsilometes of the Las Vegas Review-Journal; an excerpt follows:

“This has been an odyssey from the moment this tour was announced, to get this all arranged,” Neil said. “Nothing bad has happened, which is great for us. Everything’s always been good.”

This is the end of this particular leg of the tour, about which Neil says, “I am kind of sad, because it’s been so much fun. We just played SoFi Stadium in L.A. and it was great.”

But it is not the end of Mötley Crüe. The band will continue touring internationally with Def Leppard in 2023, through Mexico and South America in the spring and soccer stadiums in Europe next summer. Then, in 2024, it’s back to the U.S.

“We’re far from being over,” Neil said. “When we come back in ‘24, we’re going to do it all over again.”

The Crüe is also reviewing offers to return to residency in Vegas, where they previously held forth at the old Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel in 2012 and again in 2013.

“We have definitely talked about doing it, and everybody loves to do the residencies, so I say, ‘Yeah, we’re gonna do it,’” Neil said. “We just have to look at sometime in ‘24, to be back in Vegas. But we will be back.”

He also said the Crüe has no interest in returning to the studio. “We are strictly a touring band.”

(Mötley Crüe limited edition Las Vegas poster produced by @collectionzz - art by @rhyscooperart)