Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee is featured in the trailer for the new Disney+ series The Muppets Mayhem. Lee jokes about the impact The Electric Mayhem Band had on the Crüe’s career.

The series is set to begin on May 10 and also features The Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Ziggy Marley, The Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs, and more.