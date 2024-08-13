MOTÖRHEAD - 55 Harley Davidson Bikers Deliver LEMMY's Ashes To Nottingham's Rock City; Video, Photos

A specially-created memorial with the ashes of Motörhead legend, Lemmy Kilmister, has taken up residence at the home of rock in Nottingham, reports Nottingham Post. A crowd gathered as a cavalcade of 55 bikers pulled up outside Rock City, in Talbot Street.

Motörhead played at the world-famous venue on ten occasions, from 1987 to 2006, making it a fitting resting place for one of the figureheads of rock history. The bust, commissioned by Bloodstock, will remain on display before returning to its primary home at the Derbyshire rock festival each August.

Amy Lawson, programmer, Rock City said: “We are so excited that the Lemmy bust has arrived at its new home here at Rock City, and are honoured that Bloodstock Festival chose our venue to host the bust here between his annual pilgrimage back to their event each year.

"It seems fitting that a bust to celebrate such an iconic trailblazer in rock will stay in a venue which is tied so closely to his musical heritage. We can’t wait to welcome his legions of loyal fans to pay their respects to the icon.”

Attending the handover on Monday, August 12 were the Bloodstock festival directors Adam Gregory and Vicky Hungerford and Alan Hungerford, Lemmy’s PA, who toured the world with Motörhead many times.

Vicky said: “It’s been a very emotional weekend for all involved in the Lemmy forever tribute at Bloodstock, the send off today with 55 Harley Davidsons taking the bust to rock city in the Bloodstock truck was the finale to a superb weekend of tributes to our rock god Lem.

“The fact people can now see the bust and his ashes at the iconic rock city, is superb and we cannot think of a better venue considering motorhead played there numerous times! I’m sure many people will want to pay tribute over the coming months.”

At this year’s Bloodstock, fans were able to view the Lemmy Forever memorial and pay tribute to Lemmy and his legacy. The re-creation of Lemmy’s dressing room featured a host of his personal items including his iconic hat, boots, bass guitar, and hand-drawn pictures, as well as handwritten lyrics, dressing room paraphernalia, and a never-seen-before selection of his personal photos.

Check out a gallery of photos at Nottingham Post as Lemmy's ashes arrive at Nottingham's Rock City. Watch video and see more photos below.