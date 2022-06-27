MOTÖRHEAD Guitarist PHIL CAMPBELL Joins MIKKEY DEE And SCORPIONS For "Rock You Like A Hurricane" At Hellfest 2022 (Video)

On June 23rd, the Scorpions performed at Hellfest in Clisson, France. During their set, Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell joined the band - which features Motörhead drummer Mikkey Dee behind the kit - for "Rock You Like A Hurricane". Check out the footage below.

The legendary Ian ‘Lemmy’ Kilmister, founder of Motörhead and Grammy Award winning cultural icon, has had a portion of his ashes enshrined at this year’s Hellfest Festival in Clisson, France within a new, giant statue of the man. The official ceremony to recognize this unique memorialization took place on June 23rd.

With bandmates Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee present, it was the perfect moment to honor Lemmy’s life. After the Scorpions closed the show, bandmates Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee said a few words, a tribute video to Lemmy played, and Phil and Mikkey raised a toast to the immortal and eternally popular Kilmister at the monument itself.

The ceremony formally recognized Lemmy’s love of both the road and the fans, which is where he always felt most comfortable.

Hellfest was one of Lemmy's favorite festivals (Motörhead played the first ever Hellfest and were staples of the festival ever since), and the band have always had a tremendous bond with their French rock’n’roll family. It is therefore fitting that Lemmy will forever be present at the site, with fans able to congregate and pay their respects to him at every Hellfest from here on out. This ceremony will also give fans an opportunity to participate in their own memorialization of Lemmy and see a miniature replica of the custom urn that houses Lemmy’s ashes at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Hollywood California.

For fans that wish to share their own tributes, memories, experiences or pay their respects, can post using the hashtag #LemmyLivesAtHellfest.

All Hail (the immortal legend) Lemmy!