MOTÖRHEAD - Hellfest 2022 Unveils Massive New Statue In Tribute To LEMMY

One of the attactions at Hellfest 2022, being held over two weekends this month in Val de Moine, Clisson, France, is a massive statue of late Motörhead frontman / founder Lemmy Kilmister. It has replaced a statue created in Lemmy's honour six years ago, which was eroding due to being composed in part of plaster.

The new statue was created by French sculptor Caroline Brisset, who constructs steel works "that marry the concrete and the abstract to achieve a dreamlike effect." Brisset was invited to create the new statue by Hellfest organizer Ben Barbaud in November 2021, a project to which she readily agreed.

Longtime Motörhead drummer Mikkey Dee, now a member of Scorpions, shared a photo of the statue via Instagram. Check it out below.