MOTÖRHEAD Land Top 10 Single On Two UK Charts

On October 11, Motörhead released their Bomber: The Demos 10" EP. A track from the EP, "Lawman", is making an impact on the UK charts.

Forbes Senior Contributor, Hugh McIntyre, reports: Motörhead officially broke up nearly a decade ago. The band said goodbye after the death of frontman Lemmy Kilmister, and since then, several of the musicians known best for their work with the metal outfit have also passed. The group may no longer be together, but they are still collecting new hits.

The English hard rockers score a new top 10 single in the United Kingdom this week. “Lawman” debuts on a pair of charts in the band’s home country, and it’s a big win as it arrives.

“Lawman” arrives on both the Official Physical Singles and Official Vinyl Singles rankings. The tune is new at #8 on the two similar lists.

Read more at Forbes, and order Bomber: The Demos 10" EP here. Visualizers for all three tracks can be found below.

Motörhead’s Bomber should need little introduction. Featuring the classic lineup of Lemmy, Fast Eddie Clarke and Philthy, the fan favourite helped cement them as one of the definitive bands in heavy metal/rock and influencing many more.

On the 45th anniversary of this iconic record, there’s now even more to enjoy with the discovery of a handful of ‘lost’ demos from the Bomber sessions. Featuring favourite "Dead Men Tell No Tales" alongside "Lawman" and "Alligator" (which would become "All The Aces"), it’s a fascinating insight of their evolution into the well-loved tracks they became.

The Bomber Demos - now available on a blue 10” vinyl along with a re-imagined illustration of the classic Heinkel He 111 bomber from the original cover.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"Lawman"

Side B:

"Alligator"

"Dead Men Tell No Tales"