MOTÖRHEAD Launches Ace Of Spades Signature Series Bourbon

Brew Pipeline, in its latest collaboration with Motörhead, recently announced the launch of the new Ace Of Spades Bourbon, reports Gary Carter of The Whiskey Wash.

“After years of development, we’re excited to finally release Motörhead Ace Of Spades Bourbon,” said Steve Kwapil, CEO and co-founder of Brew Pipeline, in a prepared statement. “We wanted to ensure that the bourbon would be able to stand on its own. Proof Artisan Distillers quickly recognized the band’s vision and the end result is incredibly unique, complex and smooth.”

The Motörhead-approved bourbon is aged four years in charred oak barrels. It's a blend of 60% corn, 36% rye and 4% barley. It comes in at 90 proof.

Motörhead drummer Mikkey Dee and guitarist Phil Campbell have contributed to the development of the bourbon’s flavor profile with frequent tastings throughout the process.

Launching nationwide across The United States in September, Motörhead Bourbon has a suggested retail price of $39.99 for 750ml bottles. Learn more at this location.

Nose:

An initial distinctive “In-Your-Face” punch of a high rye bourbon, quickly evolves to a rounded balance of sweet notes including butternut and vanilla and toasted oak. A balanced combination of spicy sweet, which is in contrast to the predictable dessert-like sweet.

Palette:

Spice and grains takes the lead with cinnamon, rye, black pepper and a hint of mint. The 90 proof warmth quickly eases into full bodied bourbon notes of oak, caramelized brown sugar, tobacco and cocoa. Complex waves of spice and sweetness take alternating turns with each approach of the tasting.

Finish:

The waves gradually subside from full bodied bourbon to sweetness, to wax walnut, and ultimately ending in a single note: Cinnamon. A single note that lingers and resonates – like echoes from the amplifier – Ace Of Spades.

Further details can be found at drinkmotorhead.com.