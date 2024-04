On Friday, April 19th at 9pm, Motörhead legend Lemmy's ashes were enshrined at the Rainbow Bar & Grill in West Hollywood, California. A brand new Motörhead whiskey was also unveiled on the night.

Lemmy passed away on December 28, 2015 after a short battle with cancer. He was 70 years-old.

Fan-filmed video and photos from the event can be viewed below.