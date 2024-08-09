MOTÖRHEAD - LEMMY Memorial Bust & Dressing Room At Bloodstock Festival Revealed; Video

This weekend's Bloodstock Open Air is underway (August 8 - 11 at Caton Park, Derbyshire, UK). As previously reported the festival is featuring a re-creation of late Motörhead frontman Lemmy’s dressing room, as well as a a special "Lemmy Forever" ceremony with festival management and the band’s Phil Campbell.

Ahead of the festival, Bloodstock organizers issued the following update...

"Calling all Motörhead fans and metalheads! Don’t miss visiting the re-creation of Lemmy’s dressing room at Bloodstock, where you’ll not only be able to pay your respects at the specially-created bust containing Lemmy’s ashes, but see a whole host of genuine personal items including his iconic hat, boots, bass guitar, and hand-drawn pictures, as well as handwritten lyrics, dressing room paraphernalia, and a never-seen-before selection of his personal photos.

"The bust will be unveiled on the main stage at 6:15 PM on Friday (after Hatebreed) in a special "Lemmy Forever" ceremony with festival management and the band’s Phil Campbell, before being placed in Lemmy’s dressing room, which adjoins the Rock & Metal Gallery (next to the signing tent). The gallery will close temporarily for the ceremony, and reopen shortly afterwards - then including Lemmy’s dressing room which will not be viewable prior to this.

"While you’re waiting on Friday though, there will be some additional Motörhead memorabilia viewable as part of the wider gallery exhibits, and you definitely won’t be able to miss the magnificent Motörhead bomber, which will be prominently displayed in the main arena near the entrance from the Midgard campsite. Listen out for the unmistakable Motörhead siren, which will sound to mark the opening and closing of Bloodstock this year."

The Motörhead camp has now shared the video below, stating: "Phil Campbell and the Bloodstock family just unveiled the specially-created bust of Lemmy containing his ashes. Video by Oran O'Beirne.

Another video features the Lemmy memorial on stage with Phil Campbell: