MOTÖRHEAD - LEMMY's Ashes To Be Enshrined At The Rainbow Bar & Grill

Raise a toast to Motörhead! Lemmy [♠️] Forever.

On Friday, April 19th at 9pm, Lemmy’s Ashes will be enshrined at the Rainbow Bar & Grill.

You are also invited to raise a very unique toast to Lemmy and Motörhead with the unveiling of brand new Motörhead Whiskey.

The Rainbow Bar & Grill is located at 9015 Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood, California. Come check out the Lemmy statue. For reservations call 310-278-4232.

For further details, visit RainbowBarAndGrill.com.