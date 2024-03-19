MOTÖRHEAD - LEMMY's Ashes To Be Enshrined At The Rainbow Bar & Grill
March 19, 2024, an hour ago
Raise a toast to Motörhead! Lemmy [♠️] Forever.
On Friday, April 19th at 9pm, Lemmy’s Ashes will be enshrined at the Rainbow Bar & Grill.
You are also invited to raise a very unique toast to Lemmy and Motörhead with the unveiling of brand new Motörhead Whiskey.
The Rainbow Bar & Grill is located at 9015 Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood, California. Come check out the Lemmy statue. For reservations call 310-278-4232.
For further details, visit RainbowBarAndGrill.com.