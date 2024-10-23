MOTÖRHEAD - Limited Edition "Ye Book Of Inconsequential Scribbles" Now Available For Pre-Order; Video Trailer

Motörhead have launched the pre-order for the new book, Ye Book Of Inconsequential Scribbles Of Lemmy Kilmister 1st Esq.

Description:

Lemmy was a proud doodler and writer, filling many journals over the years. He always hoped to see a collection of his unique insights into life get published, and so it is that Motörhead is proud to announce the 500 hand-numbered, limited-edition release of Ye Book Of Inconsequential Scribbles Of Lemmy Kilmister 1st Esq., a highly anticipated collector’s item, sold exclusively online.

Showing some of Lemmy’s finest doodles, Ye Book Of Inconsequential Scribbles offers an unfiltered peek into the mind of a man whose view of the world was wryly humorous and timelessly prescient.

Each page is a tribute to Lemmy’s unique ability to capture life and those who live it with his trademark unapologetic attitude and wicked sense of humor. This limited-edition release both fulfills a wish he had to see these musings in print, as well as celebrating the true essence of one of rock's most influential figures.

Ye Book Of Inconsequential Scribbles is available for pre-order at the official Motörhead webstore. Act fast and grab your copy while supplies last.