Super7 presents the return of The Man, The Myth, The Legend: Lemmy of Motörhead!

The older and wiser Lemmy 3.75" ReAction Figure arrives wearing his trademark sunglasses as well as his iconic calvary hat and cowboy boots. Also included are his thunderous bass guitar and Murder One amp to ruin your hearing. Get yours now at this location.

Previous Motörhead Super7 ReAction Figures are still available here.