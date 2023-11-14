MOTÖRHEAD - Plans To Erect A Statue Of Legendary Founder LEMMY In His Hometown Move A Step Closer

Plans to erect a statue of Stoke-on-Trent rock legend Lemmy in his hometown have moved a step closer, reports StokeOnTrentLive. North Staffordshire sculptor Andy Edwards - who is behind the world-famous Beatles statue on Liverpool's waterfront - is set to create a bronze figure of the Motörhead frontman which will stand in Burslem's Market Place.

Organizers have now submitted a planning application for the artwork to Stoke-on-Trent City Council, which says that the new statue would 'give more purpose to this area and provide a place for the public to learn about one of Burslem’s iconic inhabitants'. The planning application also states that members of the project team are interested in the 'potential future acquisition and redevelopment of the Queen’s Theatre and Wedgwood Institute', also in Burslem.

The statue, which will be sculpted in Staffordshire clay before being cast in bronze, will depict Ian 'Lemmy' Kilmister performing at the height of his fame in the early 1980s. It will stand on an eight-foot plinth, which will feature on its faces the Motorhead logo, personal and career details, a dedication and the names of 100 fans and celebrities who have supported the project.

Read more at StokeOnTrentLive.

(Photo - Pep Bonet)