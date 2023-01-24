MOTÖRHEAD Premier Music Video For Previously Unreleased Track "Greedy Bastards"

Motörhead, the iconic Godfathers of heavy metal, have unleashed a brand new video for the previously unreleased track, “Greedy Bastards”, taken from the upcoming release Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic.

“Greedy Bastards” is the second rare gem found in the recording session vaults for the 23rd (and final) studio album, Bad Magic in 2015. Instantly hailed as one of the best albums the beloved trio had recorded in many years, Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic is the ultimate bumper reissue, including the only recently released stomper “Bullet In Your Brain”, as well as a snarling, fangs-out live performance from the Bad Magic tour at the giant Mt Fuji Festival in Japan in 2015.

Fans will also get “War, Love, Death And Injustice”, an audio interview with Lemmy conducted by Motörhead expert Robert Kiewik during the tour, and should the desire to have a chat with Lem or anyone beyond this mortal coil arise, the box-set will exclusively contain a Murder One ouija board (complete with the Ace Of Spades planchette to spell out the conversation).

Kicking-off with a raw spoken word intro from Lemmy, “Greedy Bastards” profound message is as relevant today as ever, whilst delivered with the classic Motörhead rip-roaring, swagger.

“Another beauty from the Bad Magic sessions” comments guitarist Phil Campbell, “with Lem’s lyrics hitting our times bang on the head.”

The new animated video for “Greedy Bastards” can be viewed below (video by Natalia Jonderko Śmiechowicz).

Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic will be released on Double 12” Vinyl, CD Digipak with Bonus Disc, Limited Edition Boxset, Digital Download and Streaming. The Limited Edition Boxset will contain the CD Digipak with Bonus Disc, Double 12” Vinyl, exclusive Lemmy War, Love, Death and Injustice audio interview on 12” vinyl and exclusive edition Motörhead - Murder One Ouija Board and Planchette. Pre-order all formats here.

Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic tracklisting:

"Victory Or Die"

"Thunder & Lightning"

"Fire Storm Hotel"

"Shoot Out All Of Your Lights"

"The Devil"

"Electricity"

"Evil Eye"

"Teach Them How To Bleed"

"Till The End"

"Tell Me Who To Kill"

"Choking On Your Screams"

"When The Sky Comes Looking For You"

"Sympathy For The Devil"

"Heroes"

"Bullet In Your Brain"

"Greedy Bastards"

Live at Mt Fuji Rock Festival 2015 - Sayonara Folks! tracklisting:

"We Are Motörhead"

"Damage Case"

"Stay Clean"

"Metropolis"

"Over The Top"

"String Theory"

"The Chase Is Better Than The Catch"

"Rock It"

"Lost Woman Blues"

"Doctor Rock"

"Just ‘Cos You Got The Power"

"Going To Brazil"

"Ace Of Spades"

"Overkill"

"Bullet In Your Brain" video:

Motörhead:

Lemmy Kilmister - Vocals / Bass

Phil Campbell - Guitars

Mikkey Dee - Drums

(Photo courtesy of Adrenaline PR)