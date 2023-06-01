MOTÖRHEAD Release "I Got Mine" Live Video From Montreux Jazz Festival 2007

The second track to be revealed from the forthcoming Motörhead - Live At The Montreux Jazz Festival '07 release is "I Got Mine". Originally released as a single in June 1983, preceding the album, Another Perfect Day, it feels fitting that this powerful live rendition from 2007 is aired in celebration of it’s 40th anniversary.

Recorded during the band’s Kiss Of Death tour at the legendary Auditorium Stravinski on July 7 during the 2007 edition of the world renowned, Montreux Jazz Festival this show is such a tremendous statement of just how potent and perfect a trio Lemmy, Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee were, with not just one of the more diverse set-lists of their decades together, but individual performances which prove how top of the tree each was in their own class.

A special, previously unreleased concert - Motörhead - Live At The Montreux Jazz Festival ’07 will be issued on double LP, double CD and digital on June 16, 2023. Secure your copy here.

Tracklisting:

"Snaggletooth"

"Stay Clean"

"Be My Baby"

"Killers"

"Metropolis"

"Over The Top"

"One Night Stand"

"I Got Mine"

"In The Name Of Tragedy"

"Sword Of Glory"

"Rosalie"

"Sacrifice"

"Just ‘Cos You Got The Power"

"Going To Brazil"

"Killed By Death"

"Iron Fist"

"Whorehouse Blues"

"Ace Of Spades"

"Overkill"

"Rosalie" live video:

(Photo - Lionel Flusin)