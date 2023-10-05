MOTÖRHEAD - Rufus Publications Announces "Portraits Of Lemmy" Book; Video Trailer Streaming

Rufus Publications has announced the upcoming release of the new book, Portraits Of Lemmy. A video trailer can be viewed below.

“If you're going to be a fucking rock star go be one. People don't want to see the guy next door on stage; they want to see a being from another planet. You want to see somebody you'd never meet in ordinary life.”

Portraits Of Lemmy is a photographic celebration of the iconic, larger than life Ian Fraser Kilmister, lead singer, bassist and driving force of Motörhead.

This brand new, coffee table photobook traces the career of one of rock’s most notable figures from the early 70’s until his death in 2015 through a series of classic, rare and unseen photographs from some of rock’s greatest lensmen including Ross Halfin, Fin Costello, Chris Walter, Michael Putland, Mick Hutson, PG brunelli and many others.

Famous for creating Motörhead, a band as iconic as himself, Lemmy forged a sound and style unique to heavy metal and hard rock. Long time music journalist Dave Ling has penned a career spanning essay based on his many encounters with Lemmy, a man who has played, written and recorded with some of rock’s greatest names, appeared in film and TV shows, video games, and was the subject of a 2010 Rockumentary in which he was lauded by some of the most eminent names in rock.

Lemmy once described his playing style as "I play a lot of notes, but I also play a lot of chords. And I play a lot of open strings. I just don't play like a bass player. There are complaints about me from time to time. It's not like having a bass player; it's like having a deep guitarist.”

Portraits Of Lemmy is a testament to on elf rock’s greatest, most compelling figures.

This unofficial book is 230mm square, case-bound, 240 pages, printed on luxury 170gsm matt-coated paper. The book comes with a fold out poster and is presented in a black slipcase with a gold foil logo. The main edition comes in 666 numbered copies and sells for £55 plus shipping.

In addition to this, a much larger, ultra-limited Leather and Metal Edition measuring 375mm square and presented in recycled leather and a hand welded aluminium metal slipcase with a screen printed logo in a run of 50 numbered copies. This will sell for £500.

The books will go on sale on Friday, October 6 at 3 PM, UK time and will feature a 10% pre-order discount if ordered before October 31. The books will ship worldwide in December 2023.

The books can be ordered here.