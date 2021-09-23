MOTÖRHEAD's "Brave New World" Video Upgraded To 4K HD

Motörhead have released the new video below, stating: "Who remembers the video for ‘Brave New World’ from Hammered? We’ve found a copy of it in the archive and had upscaled to HD so all you Motörfans can enjoy it once more!"

The band previously released a "lost" video for "Whorehouse Blues" from Inferno, upgraded to 4K HD. Watch below:

BMG recently announced the October 29 release of a new career-spanning Motörhead set, entitled Everything Louder Forever - The Very Best Of. The collection will be available on 2CD, 2LP and 4LP. The 2CD digipak and 4LP fold out sets will feature 42 tracks. The 2LP set will include 22 tracks in a gatefold package. Pre-orders and exclusive bundles available here.





Motörhead... a life force, an energy, an attitude and the loudest, meanest, dirtiest music to smash the 20th and 21st centuries. With a bastard sound comprising an unholy synergy of rock, punk and heavy metal, Motörhead comes coated in relentless, ear-curdling power. They were life-changing for millions, carrying a spirit and approach to life and music which proudly said, “Honey, we’re hoo-oome and don’t bother cleaning because we’re here to enjoy ourselves!” The ‘off’ switch was never employed in the Motörhead lust for life, and they became legends as a result.

Leading the charge for their entire 40 year career was the cultural icon Ian ‘Lemmy’ Kilmister, who swashbuckled around stages, streets and overseas like a glorious Mad Max pirate truthsayer, roaring for the good and screaming at the wankers. With his propulsive sound and lyrical might leading the charge, Motörhead released 22 studio albums over those four decades, amassing chart topping records worldwide, a Grammy award and racking up around 20 million sales. Their hit song “Ace Of Spades” became Motörhead’s anthem, perfectly capturing their attitude for millions, and punching giant holes in stereos worldwide to this day. Nothing was harder, nothing was faster, nothing packed more raw attitude and certainly nothing was louder, making Motörhead a cultural elixer that was regularly imbibed across all genre lines. Don’t take our word for it, look around any heavy metal, punk or alternative gig, and you’ll see the indomitable warpig logo and Motörhead gothic script on a t-shirt, a jacket, even an arm or leg or back (Motörhead tattoos are everywhere), all sitting on the bodies of rockers, metalheads, punks, bikers, rebels, outcasts, freethinkers and even athletes all around the world. Yeah, that’s right, Motörhead's cultural reach remains virtually peerless to this very day (the one you’re living right now as you read this), and it continues to span fans young and old, igniting their adrenaline and giving them both entertainment and identity.

This collection is the definitive assembly of Motörhead songs which have created this cultural phenomenon, and represents the first time all eras of the band’s recorded history have been represented in one place. And we feel that if in this mad, mad world we’re living in, some aliens decide to drop by your house for tea and demand an explanation as to, “what the fuck is this ‘Motörhead’ is that we keep hearing and feeling bits of in our extra-terrestrial houses millions of miles away,” you could happily play Everything Louder Forever and know that the question will be thoroughly answered. Buy two copies though, because you know they won’t leave without taking one themselves! Or something like that anyway…

Deluxe 4LP Vinyl tracklisting:

Side A:

"Overkill"

"We Are Motörhead"

"Snaggletooth"

"Rock It"

"Orgasmatron"

Side B:

"Brotherhood Of Man"

"In the Name of Tragedy"

"Bomber"

"Sacrifice"

"The Thousand Names of God"

Side C:

"Love for Sale"

"Killed by Death"

"I'm so Bad (Baby I Don't Care)"

"Smiling Like a Killer"

"Sharpshooter"

Side D:

"Queen Of The Damned"

"Keys to the Kingdom"

"Cradle to the Grave"

"Lost Johnny"

"The Game"

Side E:

"Ace of Spades" (40th Anniversary Master)

"Burner"

"Stone Dead Forever"

"Bad Woman"

"Just Cos' You Got the Power" (Eat the Rich 12" B-Side)

Side F:

"Stay Out of Jail"

"No Class"

"I Am the Sword"

"The Chase Is Better Than the Catch" (40th Anniversary Master)

Side G:

"God Save the Queen"

"R.A.M.O.N.E.S."

"Iron Fist"

"Rock Out"

"Dirty Love"

"Shine"

"Overnight Sensation"

Side H:

"On Your Feet or On Your Knees"

"I Ain't No Nice Guy" - with Ozzy Osbourne

"Sucker"

"1916" - Clean Version

"Choking On Your Screams"

"Motörhead"

