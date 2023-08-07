MOTÖRHEAD's MIKKEY DEE Tells Wacken’s “Festival Today” – “We Want To Spread LEMMY’s Ashes To The Festivals He Loved Most”

Wacken Open Air 2023 is officially in the rearview and during the course of the World’s Biggest Metal Festival – Wacken published two newspapers entitled “Festival Today”.

Some topics covered in the newspapers:

-All about Motörhead’s Lemmy Kilmister’s return to the Holy Ground

-The secret soccer game of Iron Maiden FC against the W:O:A team

-Steve Harris and son George Harris about songs and soccer

-Next year’s headliners Klaus Meine (Scorpions) and Hansi Kürsch (Blind Guardian) about what playing Wacken means to them

-Doro Pesch and Sabina Classen (Holy Moses) about their life-long friendship

-Maik Weichert of Heaven Shall Burn about being a riff god and lawyer in a state ministry

In Edition #1 – Motörhead’s Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee discuss the return of Lemmy to the Holy Ground and the enshrinement of his ashes at Lemmy’s Bar in the village of Wacken. Dee says the band will spread Lemmy’s ashes to the festivals he loved performing at.

Both copies are available for FREE DOWNLOAD in English and German.

Edition #1:

German

English

Edition #2:

German

English