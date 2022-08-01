MOTÖRHEAD - Super7 Launches Pre-Order For LEMMY KILMISTER Ultimates Figure

Everything Louder Than Everything Else! The latest 7” scale Ultimates Figure immortalizes heavy metal legend Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister of Motörhead. The Lemmy Ultimates Figure captures his iconic 1980s era with lavish paint and details to recreate his larger than life personality and attitude. It comes packaged in a deluxe slipcase-style collectors box and features a badass assortment of interchangeable accessories.

Priced at $55, pre-orders can be placed now at Super7.com. The estimated shipping date is late Summer 2023. Several photos can be viewed below.