MOTÖRHEAD - The Löst Tapes Volume One - Live In Madrid 1995

Happy Motörhead Day! #8thofmay To kick off the loudest day of the year, we’re pleased to announce a new series called the Löst Tapes. Volume One has been hand-picked by the increasingly deaf, but well-meaning Motörhead team, along with surviving members Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee, and sees the trio in blistering form on the Sacrifice album tour recorded at the Sala Aqualung in Madrid, Spain on June 1st 1995. Listen here!

The complete 24-song setlist can be enjoyed at this location. The first four songs can also be found below.

"Ace Of Spades"

'Sex And Death"

"Over Your Shoulder"

"I'm So Bad (Baby I Don't Care)"

"Metropolis"

"On Your Feet Or On Your Knees"

"Liar"

"Stay Clean"

"Burner"

"Orgasmatron"

"Dog Face Boy"

"Born To Raise Hell"

"Nothing Up My Sleeve"

"Lost In The Ozone"

"Mikkey Drum Solo"

"The One To Sing The Blues"

"Lemmy Bass Solo"

"You Better Run"

"Sacrifice"

"Going To Brazil"

"Killed By Death"

"Silver Machine"

"Iron Fist"

"Overkill"