MOTÖRHEAD To Release Career-Spanning Collection, Everything Louder Forever, In October

BMG has announced the October 29 release of a new career-spanning Motörhead set, entitled Everything Louder Forever - The Very Best Of. The collection will be available on 2CD, 2LP and 4LP. The 2CD digipak and 4LP fold out sets will feature 42 tracks. The 2LP set will include 22 tracks in a gatefold package.

Motörhead are the true embodiment of rock 'n' roll excess. A hybrid of rock, punk and heavy metal played with relentless, ear-curdling power. They were a force of nature and nothing short of life changing for millions. As for their approach to life and music, there was no "off" switch, and they became legends as a result.

Fronted for the entirety of their career by Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister, they released twenty-two studio albums over their 40 years together, amassing chart-topping records, a Grammy award and racking up 15 million worldwide sales. Their signature song, "Ace Of Spades", perfectly captured everything great about hard rock, heavy metal, and punk, amped it all up to 11, and came racing out of the gates at what felt like a million miles an hour, pushing at every musical boundary. Nothing was harder, nothing was faster and certainly nothing was louder. Anyone disputing this fact need look no further than any heavy metal gig and play "spot the Motörhead T-shirt and jacket." Motörhead fans still outnumber anyone else, hands down.

Motörhead has truly become a lifestyle for several generations of rockers, metalheads, punks, bikers, athletes, rebels, outcasts, and freethinkers all around the world. Few bands in modern history can instantly ignite the adrenaline of music fans the way they can. They changed the course of hard rock...forever.

This is the definitive collection of their loudest songs ever and is the first to span their entire career.

Deluxe 4LP Vinyl tracklisting:

Side A:

"Overkill"

"We Are Motorhead"

"Snaggletooth"

"Rock It"

"Orgasmatron"

Side B:

"Brotherhood Of Man"

"In the Name of Tragedy"

"Bomber"

"Sacrifice"

"The Thousand Names of God"

Side C:

"Love for Sale"

"Killed by Death"

"I'm so Bad (Baby I Don't Care)"

"Smiling Like a Killer"

"Sharpshooter"

Side D:

"Queen Of The Damned"

"Keys to the Kingdom"

"Cradle to the Grave"

"Lost Johnny"

"The Game"

Side E:

"Ace of Spades" (40th Anniversary Master)

"Burner"

"Stone Dead Forever"

"Bad Woman"

"Just Cos' You Got the Power" (Eat the Rich 12" B-Side)

Side F:

"Stay Out of Jail"

"No Class"

"I Am the Sword"

"The Chase Is Better Than the Catch" (40th Anniversary Master)

Side G:

"God Save the Queen"

"R.A.M.O.N.E.S."

"Iron Fist"

"Rock Out"

"Dirty Love"

"Shine"

"Overnight Sensation"

Side H:

"On Your Feet or On Your Knees"

"I Ain't No Nice Guy" - with Ozzy Osbourne

"Sucker"

"1916" - Clean Version

"Choking On Your Screams"

"Motörhead"