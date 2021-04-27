MOUNTAIN Drum Legend CORKY LAING – Toledo Sessions And POMPEII Albums Receive Vinyl Repressing

Legendary Mountain drummer Corky Laing has resurrected that iconic sound that put him, his fellow bandmates on the music charts, on the radio and in stadiums across the world just a bit over 50 years ago.

It seems that the spirits of the late Felix Pappalardi (Mountain) and Jack Bruce (West, Bruce & Laing/Cream) may have been present when Corky started writing and recording this classic record in a small studio in the heart of the Rock and Roll Rustbelt, Toledo, Ohio.

At first listen you will hear and feel an overwhelming sense of time travel back to the days of hard rock and heavy metal’s infancy, while staying within today’s modern era. From the time you drop the needle onto the vinyl, until you pull it off. You will be reminded of who was one of the pioneers and innovators of some of the greatest hard rock to ever grace the planet Earth.

Corky Laing has announced the new release of Corky Laing’s Mountain and the continued pressing of Corky Laing’s Pompeii (featuring Eric Clapton, Leslie West, Dickie Betts, John Sebastian, Mick Ronson, Ian Hunter and more), both pressed on limited edition vinyl. Purchase at the Prudential Music Group.