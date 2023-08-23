MOUTH FOR WAR Joins MNRK Heavy Roster; New Single Released

Five-piece aggressive metalcore outfit Mouth For War have announced their union with MNRK Heavy for the release of their second full-length studio album, set for release late this fall.

Hailing from Colorado Springs, Colorado, Mouth For War focuses on manifesting crushing breakdowns laced with visceral grooves that echo somber melodies.

Comments MNRK Heavy’s SVP of Rock & Metal, Scott Givens, of the band’s signing, “Mouth For War is a great addition to the label and they have delivered an amazing record for us. They create a lethal combination of metal/hardcore that we can't wait to unleash.”

In celebration of their singing, today Mouth For War drops their latest single, “Under The Gun,” and its companion video. Comments the band on the punishing new track, “Mouth For War is ecstatic to give you our new track ‘Under The Gun’ after such a long wait. We are undergoing a new era of sonic aggression and we chose our heaviest song yet to bring to you first. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do.”

Later this week, Mouth For War will hit the road for a three-week run supporting No Bragging Rights. The Born Dead Tour commences on August 25 in Chicago, Illinois, runs through September 17 in Nashville, Tennessee, and includes a stop at Born Dead Festival in Albany, New York. Additional support will be provided by Downswing, as well as Mugshot and Your Spirit Dies, on select dates.

Dates:

August

25 – Chicago, IL – The WC Social Club

26 – Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

27 – Cincinnati, OH – Legends Bar & Venue

29 – Columbus, OH – Ace Of Cups

30 – Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground

31 – Erie, PA – Basement Transmissions

September

1 – Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall

2 – Albany, NY – Born Dead Fest

3 – Manchester, NY – Jewel Music Venue

5 – Brooklyn, NY – The Kingsland

6 – Asbury Park, NJ – House Of Independents

7 – Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s

8 – Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie

9 – Norfolk, VA – Norfolk Taphouse

10 – Chapel, Hill, NC – Local 506

11 – Greenville, SC – Radio Room

12 – Orlando, FL – Conduit

13 – Lake Worth, FL – Propaganda

14 – Tampa, FL – Crowbar

15 – Atlanta, GA – The Earl

17 – Nashville, TN – The End

(Photo – Errick Easterday)