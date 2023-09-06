MR. BIG Announce "The BIG Finish" 2024 EU/UK Tour
September 6, 2023, an hour ago
Mr. Big is putting on their signature top hats and old shoes one last time for a worldwide tour, aptly titled The BIG Finish. Since the band’s original drummer and co-founder, Pat Torpey, lost his battle with Parkinson’s disease in 2018, the band now feels it’s time to mark the end of this chapter of their legacy.
Today, the band announced European / UK leg of The BIG Finish Tour, launching on March 17 in Köln, Germany, and concluding on April 15 in Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg.
For details and tickets, head here. Dates are listed below.
Tour dates:
March
17 - Carlswerk Victoria - Köln, Germany
19 - Rock City - Nottingham, United Kingdom
20 - O2 Ritz Manchester - Manchester, United Kingdom
22 - KK's Steel Mill - Wolverhampton, United Kingdom
23 - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire - London, United Kingdom
25 - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, Belgium
26 - Bataclan - Paris, France
28 - Sala Riviera - Madrid, Spain
30 - Razzmatazz - Barcelona, Spain
April
1 - Komplex - Zurich, Switzerland
3 - Live Club - Milan, Italy
4 - Kino Šiška - Ljubljana, Slovenia
6 - Majestic Music Club - Bratislava I, Slovakia
7 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary
11 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland
12 - Kasárne/Kulturpark - Košice Iv, Slovakia
14 - Muziekgieterij - Maastricht, Netherlands
15 - Rockhal - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg