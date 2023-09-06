MR. BIG Announce "The BIG Finish" 2024 EU/UK Tour

Mr. Big is putting on their signature top hats and old shoes one last time for a worldwide tour, aptly titled The BIG Finish. Since the band’s original drummer and co-founder, Pat Torpey, lost his battle with Parkinson’s disease in 2018, the band now feels it’s time to mark the end of this chapter of their legacy.

Today, the band announced European / UK leg of The BIG Finish Tour, launching on March 17 in Köln, Germany, and concluding on April 15 in Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg.

For details and tickets, head here. Dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

March

17 - Carlswerk Victoria - Köln, Germany

19 - Rock City - Nottingham, United Kingdom

20 - O2 Ritz Manchester - Manchester, United Kingdom

22 - KK's Steel Mill - Wolverhampton, United Kingdom

23 - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire - London, United Kingdom

25 - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, Belgium

26 - Bataclan - Paris, France

28 - Sala Riviera - Madrid, Spain

30 - Razzmatazz - Barcelona, Spain

April

1 - Komplex - Zurich, Switzerland

3 - Live Club - Milan, Italy

4 - Kino Šiška - Ljubljana, Slovenia

6 - Majestic Music Club - Bratislava I, Slovakia

7 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

11 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland

12 - Kasárne/Kulturpark - Košice Iv, Slovakia

14 - Muziekgieterij - Maastricht, Netherlands

15 - Rockhal - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg