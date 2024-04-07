MR. BIG Bassist BILLY SHEEHAN On Performing Live, Enlisting Vocalist MICHELE LUPPI On European Tour - "We're Not Faking Anything; We Never Have And Never Will"

Mr. Big frontman, Eric Martin, recently enlisted Whitesnake's Michele Luppi to assist him on the band's upcoming live dates. He issued the following statement:

"Hey fine folks, Eric here... so after these last couple shows with my voice going in and out and struggling to keep it together (I’m not gonna get into it... wear and tear, work overload, voodoo doll curses etc.) I had a crazy idea that could work. I’m bringing out my dear friend and singer Michele Luppi (Whitesnake) to join me on stage on these next two shows so I can get my strength back. We’ll duet on most of the tunes including the Lean Into It album, I don’t know how this is going to work but it’s better than the alternatives and it sure would make me feel a whole hell of a lot better.

"I met Michele when he was the lead singer in a famous Mr. Big tribute band in the 90’s (way before he joined Whitesnake as their keyboardist and background vocalist). We've shared the stage a few times in Italy, Michele is a great singer and one of the coolest dudes in this business. If you don’t know him already you're gonna love him. We pulled all this together yesterday…the band is all on board… Once in awhile my crazy ideas shine.... let's get rocked!"

In a new interview with Talkin' Bout Rock Mr. Big bassist Billy Sheehan elaborated on the decision to bring Luppi on board:

"That's kind of why it's a farewell tour. We could limp over the finish line or run over the finish line, and right now we're planning to run over the finish line. But it's tough. Vocals are tough. We have a tight, tough schedule. So, this gentleman plays in one of the Italian Mr. Big tribute bands. He's got a great voice and he's a wonderful guy. And that's not every song or everything like that, but a little help from my friends comes in on the lead vocals. I still do my part as I do. Paul (Gilbert / guitar) and our drummer, Nick (D'Virgilio), is a great singer."

"We're not faking anything, and we never have and never will. We're doing our best to keep everything real, so we brought somebody in. We didn't have him behind a curtain. There he is. He's helping the singer sing."

Mr. Big's remaining Europeab tour dates:

April

7 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

11 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland

12 - Kasárne/Kulturpark - Košice Iv, Slovakia

14 - Muziekgieterij - Maastricht, Netherlands

15 - Rockhal - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg