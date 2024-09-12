MR. BIG Drummer NICK D'VIRGILIO Shares New "So...You Want To Be A Musician?" Podcast Episode Featuring Former GENESIS Guitarist STEVE HACKETT (Video)

Mr. Big drummer Nick D'Virgilio has shared a new episode of his "So...You Want To Be A Musician?" podcast. Check it out below.

D'Virgilio: "Welcome back to the podcast. We’ve made it to episode 8, and I’m thrilled to introduce my guest, Mr. Steve Hackett. This episode is particularly special to me because I get to chat with a man who was a huge part of my all-time favorite band, Genesis. A band that had a profound impact on my musical evolution. It still feels surreal that I know Steve, that he’s had me play on several of his recent records, and that I even had the chance to perform live with him and his incredible band a couple of years ago. These experiences have been truly remarkable for me.

What stands out about Steve is not just his extraordinary musicianship, but his genuine kindness. With a long and storied career in the music industry, he has countless stories to share and a wealth of wisdom to impart. This interview was a real joy for me, as Steve's responses were both candid and insightful. We delved into his early days before Genesis, his experiences as a young musician in London, and the difficult decision to leave the band. We also discussed his solo career and the process of building his brand, as well as how a life in music impacts personal relationships.

It’s an insightful and enjoyable conversation that I’m excited for you to hear. Cheers!"

Earlier this year, Steve Hackett and InsideOutMusic announced reissues of his classical catalogue, beginning with Bay Of Kings & Momentum.

Steve comments: “My love of classical guitar began to coalesce with both Bay Of Kings and Momentum, which showed another side of the guitar. This was the opposite of rock n' roll… A more romantic and personal approach already hinted at within both the Genesis music and my solo work. I’m proud that these albums are getting a second lease of life.”

Bay Of Kings was originally released in 1983, and is his first album of instrumental, classical guitar music, with contributions from Nick Magnus & John Hackett.

Momentum was originally released in 1988, and sees Steve crafting beautiful compositions, alongside contributions from his brother John Hackett on flute.

Both albums have been newly remastered for vinyl, and will be available as Gatefold 180g LP’s in both black and limited coloured vinyl editions. New digipak CD editions are available, and they can all be ordered via the links below:

- Bay Of Kings

- Momentum

Watch a trailer below.

The titles A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Metamorpheus, and Tribute are all also now available digitally via InsideOutMusic, with physical releases expected later in 2024.

(Photo - Tina Korhonen)