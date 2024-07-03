MR. BIG Drummer NICK D'VIRGILIO Shares New "So...You Want To Be A Musician?" Podcast Episode Featuring Special Guest PAUL GILBERT (Video)

Mr. Big drummer Nick D'Virgilio has shared a new episode of his "So...You Want To Be A Musician?" podcast. Check it out below.

Nick: "Greetings everyone! I am happy to bring you episode 3 of my podcast and my guest is the incredible Paul Gilbert. While on the road with the guys, it made it a bit easier to sit down before a soundcheck and record and yes, Eric will be a guest on the show as well. Everyone has such interesting ways to answer some of the same questions, which I love. I hope you do, too.

Paul Gilbert is truly an amazing musician and student of the craft. He has an easygoing demeanor and his own unique way of looking at things in life and the music business. His dedication to his instrument is amazing and you can't help getting inspired by being around him. I have been blessed to be on the road with Mr. Big for almost a year and Paul, Billy, and Eric go all out every night on stage. It doesn't matter how big the gig is. The audience gets 100%.

In this episode, I get Paul's take on happiness, how he's navigated the music biz, how music has affected his personal relationships/family, and he even plays a few riffs! It is not unusual for Paul to have his guitar with him all the time :)

I hope you enjoy this episode and join me again in a couple of weeks for episode 4. Cheers!"

Nick D'Virgilio will miss most of the upcoming European / UK leg of the band's The BIG Finish! Tour due to commitments with his other band, Big Big Train. D'Virgilio will be temporarily replaced by Edu Cominato, a drummer from São Paulo, Brazil who has previously played with Mr. Big bassist Billy Sheehan and singer Eric Martin, as well as Jeff Scott Soto and Geoff Tate, amongst others.

Mr. Big released the following statement via social media: "As we prepare to hit the road for another EU / UK leg of our The BIG Finish! Tour, drummer Nick D'Virgilio, due to commitments with his band Big Big Train, is unable to be with us the first part of the run. He will rejoin us for the final week — August 13th onward. In Nick's absence, we are excited to announce that Brazilian drummer, Edu Cominato, will fill in and rock with us July 13 - August 13!"

Mr. Big have announced the July 12th release of their tenth studio album, appropriately titled Ten. They have shared the official video for their new single, "Good Luck Trying", which can be viewed below.

You can pre-order the album in various configurations here.

The tenth studio album from Mr. Big (Eric Martin - Vocals, Billy Sheehan - Bass, Paul Gilbert - Guitar and Nick D’Virgilio - Drums) features 11 new original tracks written by Eric Martin, Paul Gilbert, Andre Pessis and Tony Fanucci. This album is produced by Jay Ruston and Mr. Big.

The Limited Edition 180g Color Vinyl LP comes with an A2 band poster, available in only 1,000 pieces.

Tracklisting:

"Good Luck Trying"

"I Am You"

"Right Outta Here"

"Sunday Morning Kinda Girl"

"Who We Are"

"As Good As It Gets"

"What Were You Thinking"

"Courageous"

"Up On You"

"The Frame"

"See No Okapi" (Instrumental - Japan Bonus Track)

