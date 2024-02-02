MR. BIG - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Big Finish Fort Lauderdale Show Streaming
February 2, 2024, 7 minutes ago
AIE Tube has shared HD single cam footage of Mr. Big's entire January 18th show at Amaturo Theater in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Check it out below.
Setlist:
"Addicted to That Rush"
"Take Cover"
"Undertow"
"Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy (The Electric Drill Song)"
"Alive and Kickin'"
"Green-Tinted Sixties Mind"
"CDFF-Lucky This Time" (Jeff Paris)
"Voodoo Kiss"
"Never Say Never"
"Just Take My Heart"
"My Kinda Woman"
"A Little Too Loose"
"Road to Ruin"
"To Be With You"
"Wild World" (Cat Stevens)
- guitar solo -
"Colorado Bulldog"
- bass solo -
"Shy Boy (Talas)
"30 Days In The Hole (Humble Pie)
"Good Lovin' (The Olympics)
"Baba O'Riley (The Who)
Remaining tour dates on The BIG Finish tour are as follows:
February
2 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
3 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse
6 - New York, NY - Sony Hall
7 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
9 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
14 - Wabash, IN - Honeywell Center
16 - Des Plains, IL - Des Plains Theatre
17 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center
20 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Theatre
21 - Minneapolis, MN - Fitzgerald Theater
23 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion
24 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
March
17 - Carlswerk Victoria - Köln, Germany
19 - Rock City - Nottingham, United Kingdom
20 - O2 Ritz Manchester - Manchester, United Kingdom
22 - KK's Steel Mill - Wolverhampton, United Kingdom
23 - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire - London, United Kingdom
25 - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, Belgium
26 - Bataclan - Paris, France
28 - Sala Riviera - Madrid, Spain
30 - Razzmatazz - Barcelona, Spain
April
1 - Komplex - Zurich, Switzerland
3 - Live Club - Milan, Italy
4 - Kino Šiška - Ljubljana, Slovenia
6 - Majestic Music Club - Bratislava I, Slovakia
7 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary
11 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland
12 - Kasárne/Kulturpark - Košice Iv, Slovakia
14 - Muziekgieterij - Maastricht, Netherlands
15 - Rockhal - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg