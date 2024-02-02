MR. BIG - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Big Finish Fort Lauderdale Show Streaming

AIE Tube has shared HD single cam footage of Mr. Big's entire January 18th show at Amaturo Theater in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Check it out below.

Setlist:

"Addicted to That Rush"

"Take Cover"

"Undertow"

"Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy (The Electric Drill Song)"

"Alive and Kickin'"

"Green-Tinted Sixties Mind"

"CDFF-Lucky This Time" (Jeff Paris)

"Voodoo Kiss"

"Never Say Never"

"Just Take My Heart"

"My Kinda Woman"

"A Little Too Loose"

"Road to Ruin"

"To Be With You"

"Wild World" (Cat Stevens)

- guitar solo -

"Colorado Bulldog"

- bass solo -

"Shy Boy (Talas)

"30 Days In The Hole (Humble Pie)

"Good Lovin' (The Olympics)

"Baba O'Riley (The Who)

Remaining tour dates on The BIG Finish tour are as follows:

February

2 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

3 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

6 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

7 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

9 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

14 - Wabash, IN - Honeywell Center

16 - Des Plains, IL - Des Plains Theatre

17 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

20 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Theatre

21 - Minneapolis, MN - Fitzgerald Theater

23 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

24 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

March

17 - Carlswerk Victoria - Köln, Germany

19 - Rock City - Nottingham, United Kingdom

20 - O2 Ritz Manchester - Manchester, United Kingdom

22 - KK's Steel Mill - Wolverhampton, United Kingdom

23 - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire - London, United Kingdom

25 - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, Belgium

26 - Bataclan - Paris, France

28 - Sala Riviera - Madrid, Spain

30 - Razzmatazz - Barcelona, Spain

April

1 - Komplex - Zurich, Switzerland

3 - Live Club - Milan, Italy

4 - Kino Šiška - Ljubljana, Slovenia

6 - Majestic Music Club - Bratislava I, Slovakia

7 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

11 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland

12 - Kasárne/Kulturpark - Košice Iv, Slovakia

14 - Muziekgieterij - Maastricht, Netherlands

15 - Rockhal - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg