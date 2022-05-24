MR. BIG Guitarist PAUL GILBERT Discusses RANDY RHOADS' Legacy With Former GRIM REAPER Guitarist NICK BOWCOTT; Video

In the new video below, Sweetwater‘s metal maniac Nick Bowcott (ex-Grim Reaper) is joined by Paul Gilbert of Racer X and Mr. Big fame for a run through their favorite Randy Rhoads riffs while discussing the legendary guitarist and his undeniable impact on rock and metal musicians everywhere.

On May 6, the new documentary, Randy Rhoads: Reflections Of A Guitar Icon, was released via Video On Demand. Narrated by L.A.Guns guitarist Tracii Guns, it was was directed by Andre Relis and written and edited by Michael Bruining.

Relis guested on the May 10 episode of SiriusXM's Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk and talked about making the documentary, revealing that neither the Rhoads family nor Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne were involved in the production.

Relis: "My specialty, as a producer, is to get stuff out that a lot of people have a hard time getting out, whether it be a feature film or a documentary or whatever it may be. There's been quite a few projects that I've honed in on and got stuff done that a lot of people before me couldn't. (Sharon and Ozzy) weren't gonna give it (footage with Randy Rhoads) to me, and they made that very clear to me once they found out I was doing this documentary. That was the challenging part. I had to go in this on my own without their support. I tried to get their support, but they weren't having it. So, yeah, every little piece of when he joined Ozzy was very difficult to get. From my research, the Osbournes own all, if not 99%, of the live footage from that era, so I had to find a gentleman, and it took me many months, who controlled even some real basic footage of Ozzy with Randy on stage."

Watch a new video trailer for the documentary below:

Randy Rhoads, one of the greatest guitar players who ever lived, was taken too soon and his story remains a mystery. In this documentary we experience the life of Randy Rhoads from his time with Quiet Riot to becoming an icon with Ozzy Osbourne. Explore never before scene music, interviews and performances.

The documentary includes interviews with Randy's mother Delores Rhoads, brother Kelle Rhoads, Eddie Van Halen (Van Halen), Rudy Sarzo (Quiet Riot), Frankie Banali (Quiet Riot), Bruce Kulick (KISS), George Lynch (ex-Dokken), Doug Aldrich (The Dead Daisies, ex-Whitesnake), Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake), Gary Moore, Dweezil Zappa, and Ozzy Osbourne.