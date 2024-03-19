MR. BIG Release Official Live Video For "Alive And Kickin'" From The BIG Finish Tokyo Show
March 19, 2024, an hour ago
Mr.Big have released an official live video for "Alive And Kickin'", perforned at the Budokan in Tokyo Japan in 2023 for their BIG Finish Tour. Check it out below
.
Mr. Big's tour schedule is as follows:
March
19 - Rock City - Nottingham, United Kingdom
20 - O2 Ritz Manchester - Manchester, United Kingdom
22 - KK's Steel Mill - Wolverhampton, United Kingdom
23 - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire - London, United Kingdom
25 - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, Belgium
26 - Bataclan - Paris, France
28 - Sala Riviera - Madrid, Spain
30 - Razzmatazz - Barcelona, Spain
April
1 - Komplex - Zurich, Switzerland
3 - Live Club - Milan, Italy
4 - Kino Šiška - Ljubljana, Slovenia
6 - Majestic Music Club - Bratislava I, Slovakia
7 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary
11 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland
12 - Kasárne/Kulturpark - Košice Iv, Slovakia
14 - Muziekgieterij - Maastricht, Netherlands
15 - Rockhal - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg