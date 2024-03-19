MR. BIG Release Official Live Video For "Alive And Kickin'" From The BIG Finish Tokyo Show

Mr.Big have released an official live video for "Alive And Kickin'", perforned at the Budokan in Tokyo Japan in 2023 for their BIG Finish Tour. Check it out below

Mr. Big's tour schedule is as follows:

March

19 - Rock City - Nottingham, United Kingdom

20 - O2 Ritz Manchester - Manchester, United Kingdom

22 - KK's Steel Mill - Wolverhampton, United Kingdom

23 - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire - London, United Kingdom

25 - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, Belgium

26 - Bataclan - Paris, France

28 - Sala Riviera - Madrid, Spain

30 - Razzmatazz - Barcelona, Spain

April

1 - Komplex - Zurich, Switzerland

3 - Live Club - Milan, Italy

4 - Kino Šiška - Ljubljana, Slovenia

6 - Majestic Music Club - Bratislava I, Slovakia

7 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

11 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland

12 - Kasárne/Kulturpark - Košice Iv, Slovakia

14 - Muziekgieterij - Maastricht, Netherlands

15 - Rockhal - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg