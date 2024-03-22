MR. BIG's ERIC MARTIN Enlists WHITESNAKE's MICHELE LUPPI "To Join Me On Stage On These Next Two Shows So I Can Get My Strength Back"

Mr. Big frontman, Eric Martin, has enlisted Whitesnake's Michele Luppi to assist him on the band's upcoming live dates.

Eric states: "Hey fine folks, Eric here... so after these last couple shows with my voice going in and out and struggling to keep it together (I’m not gonna get into it... wear and tear, work overload, voodoo doll curses etc.) I had a crazy idea that could work. I’m bringing out my dear friend and singer Michele Luppi (Whitesnake) to join me on stage on these next two shows so I can get my strength back. We’ll duet on most of the tunes including the Lean Into It album, I don’t know how this is going to work but it’s better than the alternatives and it sure would make me feel a whole hell of a lot better.

"I met Michele when he was the lead singer in a famous Mr. Big tribute band in the 90’s (way before he joined Whitesnake as their keyboardist and background vocalist). We've shared the stage a few times in Italy, Michele is a great singer and one of the coolest dudes in this business. If you don’t know him already you're gonna love him. We pulled all this together yesterday…the band is all on board… Once in awhile my crazy ideas shine.... let's get rocked!"

Mr. Big's tour schedule is as follows:

March

22 - KK's Steel Mill - Wolverhampton, United Kingdom

23 - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire - London, United Kingdom

25 - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, Belgium

26 - Bataclan - Paris, France

28 - Sala Riviera - Madrid, Spain

30 - Razzmatazz - Barcelona, Spain

April

1 - Komplex - Zurich, Switzerland

3 - Live Club - Milan, Italy

4 - Kino Šiška - Ljubljana, Slovenia

6 - Majestic Music Club - Bratislava I, Slovakia

7 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

11 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland

12 - Kasárne/Kulturpark - Košice Iv, Slovakia

14 - Muziekgieterij - Maastricht, Netherlands

15 - Rockhal - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg