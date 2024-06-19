MR. BIG Share New Single "Up On You"; Music Video Streaming

Mr. Big have released "Up On You", the second single from their upcoming tenth studio album, Ten, out Friday, July 12 via Frontiers Music Srl. In a tribute to their late drummer Pat Torpey, Eric Martin, Paul Gilbert, and bassist Billy Sheehan have enlisted the exceptional talents of Nick D'Virgilio on drums for Ten, which was produced by Jay Ruston and Mr. Big

About the new single, Eric had this to say: "Who says Rock & Roll has to be serious? Most of the videos that we've done over the years have had a bit of humor in it. In our live show, at the end of the set, we do this thing that we call 'The Switcheroo' where we change instruments. I’m on bass, Billy sings, Nick plays guitar and Paul rocks the drums… it’s a lot of fun and the crowd goes wild. So the concept for the video was simple 'Do The Switcheroo and go bat shit crazy for a couple hours'."

Watch the video for "Up On You" below:

In the midst of their final tour - The BIG Finish - Mr. Big, inspired by the legions of fans that shared in their goodbye over the past year, wanted to say a final farewell with the undertaking of a brand-new studio album. Culminating over three decades of musical partnership, Martin, Gilbert, and Sheehan, with the help of D’Virgilio, ignite their spark once more and take a new form with the forthcoming Ten.

Eric Martin comments on Ten: “This new album doesn't copy anything from the 9 previous studio records its all new stuff from scratch.. this is raw, unadulterated riff rock and blues with all the Mr. Big trimmings.”

You can pre-order the album in various configurations here.

The Limited Edition 180g Color Vinyl LP comes with an A2 band poster, available in only 1,000 pieces.

Tracklisting:

"Good Luck Trying"

"I Am You"

"Right Outta Here"

"Sunday Morning Kinda Girl"

"Who We Are"

"As Good As It Gets"

"What Were You Thinking"

"Courageous"

"Up On You"

"The Frame"

"See No Okapi" (Instrumental - Japan Bonus Track)

"Good Luck Trying" video:

Mr. Big drummer Nick D'Virgilio will miss most of the upcoming European / UK leg of the band's The BIG Finish! Tour due to commitments with his other band, Big Big Train. D'Virgilio will be temporarily replaced by Edu Cominato, a drummer from São Paulo, Brazil who has previously played with Mr. Big bassist Billy Sheehan and singer Eric Martin, as well as Jeff Scott Soto and Geoff Tate, amongst others.

This past Friday, June 14, Mr. Big released the following statement via social media: "As we prepare to hit the road for another EU / UK leg of our The BIG Finish! Tour, drummer Nick D'Virgilio, due to commitments with his band Big Big Train, is unable to be with us the first part of the run. He will rejoin us for the final week — August 13th onward. In Nick's absence, we are excited to announce that Brazilian drummer, Edu Cominato, will fill in and rock with us July 13 - August 13!"

Confirmed dates for the European / UK leg of Mr. Big's The BIG Finish! Tour are as listed:



(Photo - Joel Barrios | Photography That Rocks)