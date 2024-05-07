MR. BIG To Release Ten Album In July; Details Revealed

Mr. Big have announced the July 12 release of their tenth studio album, appropriately titled Ten. You can pre-order the album in various configurations here.

The tenth studio album from Mr. Big (Eric Martin - Vocals, Billy Sheehan - Bass, Paul Gilbert - Guitar and Nick D’Virgilio - Drums) features 11 new original tracks written by Eric Martin, Paul Gilbert, Andre Pessis and Tony Fanucci. This album is produced by Jay Ruston and Mr. Big.

The Limited Edition 180g Color Vinyl LP comes with an A2 band poster, available in only 1,000 pieces.

Tracklisting:

"Good Luck Trying"

"I Am You"

"Right Outta Here"

"Sunday Morning Kinda Girl"

"Who We Are"

"As Good As It Gets"

"What Were You Thinking"

"Courageous"

"Up On You"

"The Frame"

"See No Okapi" (Instrumental - Japan Bonus Track)

(Photo - Stephen van Baalen)