MR. BUNGLE Announce First Eastern North America Tour Since 2000

Mr. Bungle, who venture out on their first post-pandemic tour dates this May as part of the Ipecac Recordings’ Geek Show, have added an eastern swing to their slate of 2023 outings, with new performances added for several cities including New York, Boston, and Toronto.

The dates, which mark the band’s first shows on the East Coast (with the exception of New York City) in 23 years, find Mr. Bungle once again featuring their The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo lineup (Mike Patton, Trevor Dunn, Trey Spruance, Scott Ian and Dave Lombardo).

Tickets for the newly announced performances are on-sale this Friday at 10 AM, EST. Joining Mr. Bungle for the September outings is Battles, reuniting Patton and Dunn with their Tomahawk bandmate, John Stanier.

Ipecac Geek Show featuring Mr. Bungle, Melvins and Spotlights:

May

10 - Pomona, CA - Fox Theater

11 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium

13 - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World Festival

14 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

16 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union Event Center

19 - Seattle, WA - Showbox

20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox

21 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

23 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

24 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

Mr. Bungle with special guests Battles:

September

5 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

6 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

8 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

11 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

12 - Montreal, QC - MTelus

13 - Toronto, ON - History

15 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Mr. Bungle was formed in an impoverished lumber and fishing town by a trio of curious, volatile teenagers. Trey Spruance, Mike Patton and Trevor Dunn beget the amorphous “band” in 1985 up in Humboldt County, Calif., sifting through a variety of members until 1988 when drummer Danny Heifetz and saxophonist Bär McKinnon joined the group.

In 1989, Mr. Bungle signed to Warner Bros. Records. No one really knows how this happened and it remains a complete mystery that even the algorithms of the internet can’t decode. Up until 2000 they released three albums (Mr. Bungle in 1991, Disco Volante in 1995 and California in 1999), toured a good portion of the Western hemisphere and avoided any sort of critical acclaim.

Some argue that the band subsequently broke up but there is also no proof of this. What is true is that they took 20 years off from performing under said moniker while they pursued various other musics that, in contrast, paid the rent. In 2020, a different iteration of Mr. Bungle emerged, pairing the original trio of Dunn, Patton and Spruance with Anthrax’s Scott Ian and former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo for a proper release of the Eureka-bred band’s unreleased demo, The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny.

(Photo - Buzz Osborne)