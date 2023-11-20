MR. BUNGLE, BLIND GUARDIAN, SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL, IN FLAMES, HATEBREED, DEICIDE And More Confirmed For MILWAUKEE METAL FEST 2024

After a successful return of the Milwaukee Metal Festival in 2023, the iconic midwestern, multi-day event is now revealing the first wave of bands for what is already shaping up to be a diverse and hard-hitting lineup in 2024.

MKE Fest co-organizer and Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta comments, "We extremely excited to have Milwaukee Metal Fest not only coming back for another insane year but this time around we have added power metal, more black metal, more doom and some other surprise elements that were not logistically possible last year. This is just the first of many announcements on the horizon and I can’t wait to see everyone in Milwaukee next May!"

Sound Talent Group's Tim Borror adds, "Milwaukee Metal Fest 2023 was so awesome but more importantly, it’s a stake in the ground of how important and vital metal music is. Especially extreme metal! 2024 is going to be even more incredible. Come hang with us in May."

The current bands who will appear at next year's edition are as follows: Mr. Bungle, Blind Guardian, Slaughter To Prevail, In Flames, Hatebreed, Deicide, Katatonia, Kamelot, Marduk, Possessed, Metal Church, Incantation, Skinless, The Red Chord, Heathen, Internal Bleeding, Embryonic Autopsy, Eyes Of The Living, and many more.

The festivities will kick off with a pre-party on May 16 while the main festival will run May 17 - 19 at The Rave / Eagles Club in Milwaukee, WI and is promised to have bigger headliners, more food, vendors, live podcasts and other surprises!

The festival returned to prominence in 2023 under the watchful eye of Hatebreed frontman and podcaster Jamey Jasta and Sound Talent Group's Tim Borror, as well as the team at The Rave / Eagles Club, where so many of the original festivals took place.

Early bird tickets are on sale now and available for a limited time. 1, 2 & 3 day options zero interest payment plans available at etix.com.

Fans can visit the official Milwaukee Metal Fest site and sign up for the mailing list for first access to information and exclusive content at milwaukeemetalfestival.com.