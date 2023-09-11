MR. BUNGLE - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Geek Show Fall Tour Kick-Off Concert In Baltimore Streaming

Courtesy of YouTube user Jim Powers, fan-filmed video of Mr. Bungle's entire Geek Show Fall Tour kick-off show at Rams Head Live in Baltimore, Maryland on September 5th can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Grizzly Adams"

"Anarchy up Your Anus"

"Bungle Grind"

"Spreading the Thighs of Death"

"I Don’t Need Society"

"I’m Not in Love"

"Eracist"

"Hypocrites"

"Habla Español O Muere"

"Methematics"

"Hell Awaits" (intro)

"True / Cold War"

"Raping Your Mind"

"Sudden Death"

"Satan Never Sleeps"

"My Ass Is On Fire"

Mr. Bungle with special guests Battles remaining tour dates:

September

11 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

12 - Montreal, QC - MTelus

13 - Toronto, ON - History

15 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Mr. Bungle was formed in an impoverished lumber and fishing town by a trio of curious, volatile teenagers. Trey Spruance, Mike Patton and Trevor Dunn beget the amorphous “band” in 1985 up in Humboldt County, Calif., sifting through a variety of members until 1988 when drummer Danny Heifetz and saxophonist Bär McKinnon joined the group.

In 1989, Mr. Bungle signed to Warner Bros. Records. No one really knows how this happened and it remains a complete mystery that even the algorithms of the internet can’t decode. Up until 2000 they released three albums (Mr. Bungle in 1991, Disco Volante in 1995 and California in 1999), toured a good portion of the Western hemisphere and avoided any sort of critical acclaim.

Some argue that the band subsequently broke up but there is also no proof of this. What is true is that they took 20 years off from performing under said moniker while they pursued various other musics that, in contrast, paid the rent. In 2020, a different iteration of Mr. Bungle emerged, pairing the original trio of Dunn, Patton and Spruance with Anthrax’s Scott Ian and former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo for a proper release of the Eureka-bred band’s unreleased demo, The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny.