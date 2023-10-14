MTV Agreed to Play Blacklisted GUNS N' ROSES One Time At 4:00am, Their Debut Album Went To #1 Overnight; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following introduction:

"Guns N’ Roses Broke onto the scene in the mid-80s, their hard-hitting music and reputation absolutely freaked out the media establishment. Radio refused to play their 1987 masterpiece Appetite For Destruction, they were blacklisted by MTV, and parents confiscated what few tapes actually got sold. As unbelievably talented as these guys were, their music was never going to see the light of day. But just as their label was about to give up on them, one never-say-die A&R man threw up a Hail Mary called 'Welcome To The Jungle'. He begged his boss to call in a favor to MTV and this band’s video of 'Welcome To The Jungle' was given one solitary play on the channel… in the worst possible time slot. Would it work? Find out the all-time rock and roll underdog story of a band that went from never heard of ‘em to the biggest debut album ever."