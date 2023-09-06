MTVOID Feat. TOOL’s JUSTIN CHANCELLOR Announce New Album, Release "MaBeLu" Single And Video

MTVoid, the duo featuring Tool’s Justin Chancellor and Sweet Noise/Serce vocalist Peter Mohamed, release their sophomore album, Matter’s Knot, Pt. 1, on November 10 via Lobal Orning.

“Matter’s Knot, Pt. 1 is our pan-dynamic tapestry of sound and thought, twisted together and pulled taut, a connection of ideas remotely fused between Los Angeles, California and Swarzędz, Poland,” Chancellor explains.

News of the 7-song, self-produced album’s forthcoming arrival comes with the release of “MaBeLu” and its Jimmy Hayward-directed video. Watch below.

Mohamed shares the inspiration behind the track: “It all started with a child weeping. I heard it very early in between the notes, in between the noises. It was a fragile process that took me to all of those places that come crashing down, places that burn down to the ground leaving broken humans; lonely and sad children. It was at the time of the huge explosion in Beirut, and I was channeling my energy and trying to put myself in the mind of this child watching the catastrophe from under the ruins. The sound, the bass, the noises, and the beat all started to tell the story. Apocalypse Now… seeing the reality through the eye of cataclysm... I still believe we will get through this… we are falling off the cliff… Humanity needs that. This art drops right on the top of the wave that comes crashing and bringing the greatest transformation of our times. It’s terrifying and fascinating at the same time. ‘MaBeLu,’ I love you. I believe in you, and I will see you on the other side. Be strong.”

Matter’s Knot, Pt. 1 pre-orders are available here, with the album available on a trio of hyper limited-edition, 180g vinyl variants: glass bottle green, a Revolver exclusive metallic swirl and standard black, as well as CD and digitally.

The album also includes contributions from friends of Chancellor and Mohamed: Aric Improta (Night Verses, ex-Fever 333) on “Propagator,” Isabel Munoz-Newsome of Pumarosa on “Drop-Out,” and Andy Morin (Death Grips), who contributed drums and production to “Scanner Void.” Revolver described the early album preview as “a brief, two-and-a-half-minute low-rumbling tune that uses laser-like synths and sharp licks to form a dynamic journey through textural soundscapes and subconscious musings. Death Grips producer and guest musician Andy Morin adds depth with his drum and synth licks while Mohamed's gravelly voice warns, ‘They are scanning your soul.’”

Matter’s Knot, Pt. 1 tracklisting:

"Death Survives"

"Lilt"

"Propagator"

"Drop-Out"

"Scanner Void"

"MaBeLu"

"Magmaficent"

"MaBeLu" video:

An unpredictable, yet undeniable call-and-response between two lifelong musicians and friends powers MTVoid. As the vision of Peter Mohamed [vocals, production, programming] and Justin Chancellor [bass, guitar, production, vocals], the music thrives on an intense creative conversation between its founders. In one breath, future-facing beat-craft incites a warbling bass transmission only to underline an ominous vocal exorcism awash in glitchy distortion. Adrenaline swings in pendulous motion through grinding industrial soundscapes, inventive production architecture, metallic accents, and haunting poetic musings. Not long after Justin joined Tool, he met Peter backstage at a European festival on tour in the mid-‘90s. At the time, Peter fronted seminal Polish alternative outfit Sweet Noise, building a cult audience through a series of boundary breaking albums and immersive performances. Upon their introduction to one another, he and Justin instantly bonded over music, art, and life in general. While Peter visited Los Angeles a few years later, the guys locked into a creative flow and recorded MTVoid’s 2013 debut, Nothing’s Matter. Sung exclusively in Polish, it boasted a guest appearance from Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds and mastering by the legendary Bob Ludwig, introducing an inimitable vision in the process. In the midst of the pandemic, they picked up where they left off. Co-producing, they collaborated remotely and gently expanded the sonic vision with Justin not only on bass, but also guitar and even on vocals for one track. Meanwhile, Peter delivers his provocative lyrics in Polish, English, and Arabic. Ultimately, MTVoid’s inimitable interplay defines their 2023 album, Matter’s Knot, Pt. 1.

(Photo - Scott Dachroeden)