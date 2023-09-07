MUDVAYNE Announce Australian Tour With COAL CHAMBER

Mudvayne and Coal Chamber have joined forces for an epic Australian tour in February 2024. Dates are listed below.

February

14 - Fortitude Music Hall - Brisbane, Australia

16 - Hordern Pavilion - Sydney, Australia

17 - Festival Hall - Melbourne, Australia

19 - Hindley Street Music Hall - Adelaide, Australia

21 - Metro City - Perth, Australia

Register here for info and exclusive access to pre-sale tickets.

Mudvayne have sold more than six million albums worldwide with three Platinum albums in Australia alone. They were honoured with the first ever MTV2 Award, and were even written into a pivotal episode of The Sopranos! For most artists, such achievements usually mark the summation of an entire career -

if they’re lucky. For Mudvayne, that was just their first 5 years.

The Ill Noise from Illinois unleashed their Lethal Dose in 2000 via their debut album L.D. 50. The jaw dropping video for "Dig" and mind bending groove of "Death Blooms" created legions of fans who would remain forever loyal as evidenced by the 2.5 million monthly listeners that continue to immerse themselves in Mudvayne's soundscape on Spotify. An army of 2.5 million monthly listeners on Mudvayne's Spotify have amassed an astonishing 171 million plays for "Happy?" from 2005's Lost And Found, a testament to the enduring power of their music.

Mudvayne's musical alchemy defies categorization, seamlessly blending death metal, jazz, fusion, progressive rock, and world music into an audacious mix that completely sets them apart from their peers; so much so that they are unofficially credited with creating the ‘math metal’ genre.

Coal Chamber were one of the first bands to weave detuned guitars, noisy textures, white knuckle intensity, hardcore punk, and hip hop like they were always meant to be. Bridging the gap between heavy metal power and industrial groove at an infectious tempo, their self titled debut delivered the classics, "Loco", "Sway", "Big Truck", and "Oddity". Their influence is undeniable.

Chamber Music and Dark Days followed respectively with the band dominating every festival and stage they appeared on, before 2015's Rivals which did not so much press the reset button on their career as much as smashed the thing with a hammer.

After an absence of well over a decade, Mudvayne and Coal Chamber have joined forces for an epic Australian tour in February.